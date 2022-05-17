Duane Arthur Schuchard, 88, of Billings, Montana, passed away on May 15. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m.on May 31 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Billings, Mt. with burial to follow at the Harlowton cemetery in Harlowton, Mt. at 2:00 p.m. To read full obituary go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.