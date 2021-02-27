 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duane D. Guenthner
0 entries

Duane D. Guenthner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Duane D. Guenthner

Duane D. Guenthner, 89, of Laurel, MT, died peacefully at St. John's Nursing home on Jan. 22, 2021. Born in Hazen, North Dakota on June 13, 1931 to Reinhold and Elizabeth (Isaak), he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frieda Wells and Edna Arthurs; brothers Alvin (Elda), Raymond (Ruth), Howard (Rosie), John and twin brother, Bryon.

He is survived by wife of 64 years MaryAnn (Mohr) of Laurel; children Rebecca (Andy) Lahl of Bloomington, MN, and Rachel (Tom) Gappa of Park City, MT; grandchildren Katie (Eric) Norheim (their children Connor and Audrey), Rachel (fiancée Brian Bell) and Drew Lahl; Alex (Ivy) Gappa and Leslie (Ty ) Bermes, his brothers Harold (Delores) of Caldwell, ID and Theodore of Fromberg; and sisters-in-laws Arlene of Laurel and Nancy of Billings along with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family is very grateful for the support and care provided to Duane by St. John‘s United staff in Laurel and Billings over the past four years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran church 417 West 9th Street Laurel, MT 59044. Burial with military honors will take place at the Park City Cemetery following the post-service luncheon. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 185, Laurel, MT 59044 or charity of choice. The full obituary can be viewed at remingtonfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News