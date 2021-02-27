Duane D. Guenthner, 89, of Laurel, MT, died peacefully at St. John's Nursing home on Jan. 22, 2021. Born in Hazen, North Dakota on June 13, 1931 to Reinhold and Elizabeth (Isaak), he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frieda Wells and Edna Arthurs; brothers Alvin (Elda), Raymond (Ruth), Howard (Rosie), John and twin brother, Bryon.

He is survived by wife of 64 years MaryAnn (Mohr) of Laurel; children Rebecca (Andy) Lahl of Bloomington, MN, and Rachel (Tom) Gappa of Park City, MT; grandchildren Katie (Eric) Norheim (their children Connor and Audrey), Rachel (fiancée Brian Bell) and Drew Lahl; Alex (Ivy) Gappa and Leslie (Ty ) Bermes, his brothers Harold (Delores) of Caldwell, ID and Theodore of Fromberg; and sisters-in-laws Arlene of Laurel and Nancy of Billings along with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family is very grateful for the support and care provided to Duane by St. John‘s United staff in Laurel and Billings over the past four years.