Duane McCullough

Duane passed away August 3, 2021 after a 7-year battle with multiple myeloma. He passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side.

He was born the second of six children to Mabel (Blackford) and Robert McCullough on May 24, 1943 in Great Falls, MT. The family moved to Billings when he was a toddler. Duane graduated from Billings Central High School in 1961. Prior to his high school graduation, he met the love of his life and best friend, Donna (Ginther) whom he married in August 25, 1962. They raised four children in Billings: Greg McCullough (Jim Timberman), Kami Cater (Billy), Tanya McCullough, and Scott McCullough. They were married for 53 years before Donna died from pancreatic cancer in 2015.

Duane graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1971. He worked for Ryan's Grocery which eventually was bought out by SuperValu. Duane and Donna moved to Gig Harbor, WA for a few years where he retired from SuperValu in 1998 and he soon opened his own tax business.