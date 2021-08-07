Duane McCullough

Duane passed away August 3, 2021 after a 7-year battle with multiple myeloma. He passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side.
He was born the second of six children to Mabel (Blackford) and Robert McCullough on May 24, 1943 in Great Falls, MT. The family moved to Billings when he was a toddler. Duane graduated from Billings Central High School in 1961. Prior to his high school graduation, he met the love of his life and best friend, Donna (Ginther) whom he married in August 25, 1962. They raised four children in Billings: Greg McCullough (Jim Timberman), Kami Cater (Billy), Tanya McCullough, and Scott McCullough. They were married for 53 years before Donna died from pancreatic cancer in 2015.
Duane graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1971. He worked for Ryan's Grocery which eventually was bought out by SuperValu. Duane and Donna moved to Gig Harbor, WA for a few years where he retired from SuperValu in 1998 and he soon opened his own tax business.
Duane and Donna moved back to Montana in 2004 when they moved into their home on Canyon Ferry Lake outside of Helena full time. The family has many special memories of their time together at Canyon Ferry. There were many family get-togethers. They spent much of their time there doting on their grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Duane loved to take his grandchildren tubing and water skiing on the lake. They spent many nights sitting around the campfire with their family. In their later years they would sit down by the water and watch their grandchildren and great grandchildren splash in the lake. As Duane's cancer progressed, he became frailer and eventually sold the lake house and moved into Helena.
After Donna's death, Duane was blessed to meet his special friend, Sunny Steinhoff. She provided him love and companionship in his final years. She will always be a special part of the family.
Duane is survived by his children, Greg (Jim Timberman), Kami Cater (Billy), Tanya McCullough, Scott McCullough, girlfriend Sunny Steinhoff, sisters Marietta Rudio, Michelle (Mike) Warren, Karen Burtch, sister-in-law Barb Chord, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, parents Bob and Mable, brothers Warren and Mark, brother-in -law Jerry Rudio, and brother-in-law Dick Chord.
Duane's family would like to offer a very special thanks to Dr Justin Thomas and his team at Bozeman Health Cancer Center as well as St Peter's Hospice team.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11th at Ss Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St in East Helena. A reception will follow the Mass at the Missouri River Brewing Company, 451 Spencer, East Helena. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society and either St Peter's Hospice or the local Hospice of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Duane.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.