Durene Ardell Green went to ride in God's arena on Monday, March 6. Durene was born on Oct. 20, 1959, in Miles City, Montana, and she was a sassy spitfire from the start. Durene learned to gallop her rocking horse before she learned to walk - and riding horses continued to be the mode of transportation she preferred her entire life.

One of the happiest days of Durene's life was when she became a mom. Her son Jake brought love and sunshine to her world. As Jake grew older, Durene cheered him on at wrestling, baseball, football and pole vaulting. Durene was so proud of Jake and the man he has become.

On Dec. 13, 2014, Durene married the love of her life, Scott Green. Durene loved her "Scottie," and they were a great match. They spent many happy years together riding, fishing, skiing, traveling and taking care of their ranch. Their home is filled with love and happy companionship.

The greatest gift Durene ever received was when Jake met Corinthia - because Athena and Airess were born. The girls loved to spend time with Grandma and Grandpa, and Grandma and Grandpa loved to spend time with the girls.

Survivors include Durene's husband, Scott; son, Jake (Corinthia); grandchildren, Athena and Airess of Bozeman; brother, Curt Snodgrass of Nebraska; sister, Kristie (Larry) Reather of Utah; father, Ralph (Mary) Snodgrass; nieces, nephews, and her many beloved friends. Thank you all for the prayers, love, and friendship.

We love you, Durene.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Shepherd.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.