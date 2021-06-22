Dustan 'Dusty' Jurgens

Dustan Theodore Jurgens, passed away in Dickinson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare neurological disease at the age of 62 years old. Dusty fought courageously and without complaint for 7 years.

Per Dusty's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dusty's life on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a time of sharing memories and stories at 11 a.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. A livestream of the time of sharing will be available on the funeral home website below Dusty's obituary. A luncheon will follow at the Eagles Club in Dickinson. Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire - no Duke or Yankees allowed!