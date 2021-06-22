Dustan 'Dusty' Jurgens
July 12, 1958 - June 15, 2021
Dustan Theodore Jurgens, passed away in Dickinson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare neurological disease at the age of 62 years old. Dusty fought courageously and without complaint for 7 years.
Per Dusty's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dusty's life on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a time of sharing memories and stories at 11 a.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. A livestream of the time of sharing will be available on the funeral home website below Dusty's obituary. A luncheon will follow at the Eagles Club in Dickinson. Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire - no Duke or Yankees allowed!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dusty's memory to Cure PSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at PSP.org. You can select Menu and then click Donate. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.