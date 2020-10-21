Dwain Sidney Salveson

Dwain Sidney Salveson, 76, of Billings, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Martinez, California, to his parents Gus and Alice Bell (Newman) Salveson.

Dwain started his education in Crow Agency and graduated from Hardin High School. During these years, he made lifelong friends. He briefly went to college in Colorado before returning home to help his mother with the family, along with operating the Sage Motel in Crow Agency.

Not long after returning to Crow Agency, Dwain was drafted by the Army to Vietnam, where he served two tours before receiving an honorable discharge.

Upon returning home, Dwain met and married Mildred 'Millie' Ricker. To this union, two sons were born: Travis Ricker Salveson and Denny Dwain Salveson. While raising his family, Dwain completed his education at MSU and graduated with a CET degree. After college, Dwain and Millie raised their sons in the home Dwain built on Blue Creek, where many holidays and family get-togethers were spent. Those were some wild and fun parties. They later divorced.