Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson, "Tate" passed away Sept. 7, 2021 with his family by his side. Dwayne was born to Sandra Whittington on July 1, 1966 in Richmond, CA.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamaica, his brother, Jim, and his mother, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Jerri, and eight children, Dwayne Jr, Ethan, Precious, Tanzana, Talitha, Madi, Jacob, and Jacee and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Dwayne on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., at Bethany Church, 8885 Danford Ave, Billings MT 59101.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.