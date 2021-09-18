 Skip to main content
Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson
Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson

Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson

Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson, "Tate" passed away Sept. 7, 2021 with his family by his side. Dwayne was born to Sandra Whittington on July 1, 1966 in Richmond, CA.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamaica, his brother, Jim, and his mother, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Jerri, and eight children, Dwayne Jr, Ethan, Precious, Tanzana, Talitha, Madi, Jacob, and Jacee and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Dwayne on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., at Bethany Church, 8885 Danford Ave, Billings MT 59101.

