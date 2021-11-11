Dwayne Orlin Scott, age 78, of Billings, left this world to join our Heavenly Father on Nov. 6, 2021 after a hard fought battle with Covid.

Dwayne was born in Langdon, North Dakota on Sept. 19, 1943. Dwayne graduated from Glasgow High School. He married Gloria Jean Fullerton on Oct. 28, 1966. They were married for 17 years. Neither Dwayne nor Gloria remarried and to this day they have remained friends and openly share a love for one another.

Dwayne was proceeded in death by his parents, Donald and Wilma Scott, two brothers Charles and Thomas and one sister, Donaldo.

He is survived in death by Gloria Jean Scott, three sons – Wade (children – Tristen and Cody) - Steve, wife Misty (children – Dustin, Austin, Destiny, Kenton, Dillon, Desiree, and Dylani) - Ryan, wife Nancy (children – Olivia) and one daughter, Kristy, husband Ryan (children – Daniel, Dylan, Damian, David and Kaleigh) as well as two sisters, Bonnie, husband Eddie and Shirley.

Prior to pursuing his lifelong career as a long haul truck driver, Dwayne worked for the Bureau of Land Management as an Appraiser. He loved the open road and could literally give you completely accurate directions – highways, interstates etc – without having to look at a map. There was never a need for a gps as long as you could get ahold of Dwayne.