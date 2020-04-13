Dwight Kevin Lewis passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Billings, after a short fight with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer. Dwight was born in Terry on Aug. 8, 1947, as the first of four children to Frieda (Gienger) and Jack Lewis.
He attended grade school and high school in Lavina (Class of 1966), while growing up on the family ranch. While a child, he learned the tools of the cowboy's trade and undeniably enjoyed working cattle and riding horses with his grandfather, Victor. As a high schooler, Dwight had a knack for playing basketball (a sport in which his mother always said he had more balls than brains), baseball, and track — in which he excelled at the hurdles.
In 1967, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a rifleman. Wounded twice in Vietnam, he returned stateside and served out the rest of his enlistment as a brig guard in San Diego. After being honorably discharged, he later returned to Montana, where he worked, first, as an oilfield roughneck, and then as a cowhand for the Harpstead outfit near Cushman. In 1970, Dwight married Moyra Reno of Martinsdale. During that time, Dwight and Moyra were blessed with three daughters and he often rode saddle bronc in rodeos around the state. By 1974, the couple moved to Two Dot, where he hired on at the Haymaker Ranch and their son arrived. It was there that he remained as manager and foreman for the next 46 years. During that time, he was elected chairman of the Harlowton School Board, a position which he cherished and held for over a decade. At the youthful age of 65, he was blessed to welcome his fifth child, a son. He loved to attend rodeos, could rarely pass up a good card game, and enjoyed flying airplanes.
Dwight is survived by two brothers, Randy Lewis of Billings, and Sidney Lewis of Colorado; five children, Chelsea (Curtis) Butts of Bozeman, Echo (Kurtis) Bouley of Billings, Tiffany (Brandon) Smart of Billings, Miles (Melissa) Lewis of Aledo, Texas, and Kevin (mother Bertha Kirschten and his siblings, Karen Kirschten, James Ford and Katie Ford) of Baker; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and innumerable graduates of the Dwight Lewis School of Charm. Dwight was an extraordinary man, always ready for a good joke or tale. He will be missed by many and the reaches of north Two Dot will, forever, never be the same.
A Celebration of Dwight's Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
