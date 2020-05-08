Dwight Norman Engelhardt

Dwight (Bill) Engelhardt passed away May 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Glenn) Wood, Carol (David) Wilson, David (Alice) Engelhardt, and Mary (Bruce) Larsen; nine grandsons, Jason, Brian and Michael Wood, Kevin and Mitchell Wilson, Adam and Matthew Engelhardt and Eric and Tim Larsen; 12 great-grandchildren; brother (Becky) Engelhardt; nieces and nephews.
Dwight was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, which became Burlington Northern Railroad. Throughout his railroad career, he lived in Livingston; Tacoma, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Denver, Colorado. He retired in Billings, where he grew up and later met Ruth. Dwight was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and woodworker and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on July 20, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Billings. For those wishing to make memorials, please consider Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (in memory of Dwight), 2996 Cleveland Avenue, N. Roseville, MN 55113.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.