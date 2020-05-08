Dwight Norman Engelhardt
Dwight Norman Engelhardt

Dwight (Bill) Engelhardt passed away May 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Glenn) Wood, Carol (David) Wilson, David (Alice) Engelhardt, and Mary (Bruce) Larsen; nine grandsons, Jason, Brian and Michael Wood, Kevin and Mitchell Wilson, Adam and Matthew Engelhardt and Eric and Tim Larsen; 12 great-grandchildren; brother (Becky) Engelhardt; nieces and nephews.

Dwight was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, which became Burlington Northern Railroad. Throughout his railroad career, he lived in Livingston; Tacoma, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Denver, Colorado. He retired in Billings, where he grew up and later met Ruth. Dwight was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and woodworker and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held on July 20, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Billings. For those wishing to make memorials, please consider Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (in memory of Dwight), 2996 Cleveland Avenue, N. Roseville, MN 55113.

