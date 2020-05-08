Dwight Norman Engelhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dwight (Bill) Engelhardt passed away May 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Glenn) Wood, Carol (David) Wilson, David (Alice) Engelhardt, and Mary (Bruce) Larsen; nine grandsons, Jason, Brian and Michael Wood, Kevin and Mitchell Wilson, Adam and Matthew Engelhardt and Eric and Tim Larsen; 12 great-grandchildren; brother (Becky) Engelhardt; nieces and nephews.

Dwight was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, which became Burlington Northern Railroad. Throughout his railroad career, he lived in Livingston; Tacoma, Washington; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Denver, Colorado. He retired in Billings, where he grew up and later met Ruth. Dwight was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and woodworker and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held on July 20, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Billings. For those wishing to make memorials, please consider Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (in memory of Dwight), 2996 Cleveland Avenue, N. Roseville, MN 55113.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwight Engelhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.