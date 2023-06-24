E. Jerry Williamson was born on March 16, 1946, and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023.
Jerry graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1964, Billings MT. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he serviced most of his career in Perth, Australia.
Jerry owned Barker Muffler & Brake in NE Portland, along with his partner Charles Barker for 32 years. He was an accomplished Metal Sculpture Artist & classic car enthusiast.
He was a lifetime member of Gresham Elks Lodge 1805 and thoroughly enjoyed his friends there.
He loved his family first & foremost. Jerry is survived by his wife Cory Williamson of 36 years of Gresham, his daughters; Sydney of Alaska, & Jerry Jo of MT. Sons; Shane Bemis & wife Alex of Gresham, Keith Collins & wife Heather of MT, several grandchildren & great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of life will be held at the Gresham Elks Lodge, 3330 NE Division, Gresham, July 15th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
