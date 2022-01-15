Earl J. Halverson

Earl met his future wife, Jewel “Julie” Mattson in college. She was wearing a football uniform and selling tickets to the football game. He always said he knew immediately that she was the one for him. They were married on Aug. 16, 1952, and moved to Harlowton, where Earl taught seventh grade and coached football. After two years, they moved back to Billings, where Earl was a math teacher at Lewis and Clark Junior High and later at Lincoln Junior High. After Earl received his master's degree in educational leadership, he became an assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High and then at Lewis and Clark Junior High. He retired in 1981.

After he retired, Earl spent several years caring for his mother, who was a resident of Valley Nursing Home. He continued to volunteer at the nursing home after her death and was honored as the Volunteer of the Year in 1992. He also took care of an elderly cousin for many years, visiting her twice a day to read the newspaper to her in the morning and her mail in the afternoon. He was an exceptional caregiver for Julie through her battle with breast cancer in 1997 and a stroke in 2008. Julie became his caregiver when he started to have issues with memory loss. Her sudden death on Feb. 9, 2019, devastated him but he was able to rally and took pleasure in honoring her memory by watering the flowerbeds she had planted and tended for so many years.