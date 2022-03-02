Earl James Blakley 81, of Blgs., MT passed away Feb. 22. Memorial Services will be held March 13 at 3 p.m. First Alliance Church 1835 Central Ave. Blgs., MT Earl was born Feb. 2, 1941 in Columbus, MT to Charles and Margarette Blakley.

Earl grew up in Absarokee, MT upon graduation from high school he married his H.S. sweetheart Patricia Huck. Earl served in the U.S. Army. Earl graduated from Eastern MT College with a M.A. in Social Rehab Services and Counseling. Later Earl drove semi-trucks for Consolidated Freight Ways. After retirement Earl ran his trailer court in Lockwood. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his son Shawn, his son-in-law Ken Gairrett (Renee), his sister Marie Ryder.

Earl is survived by his wife Patricia of 63 years of marriage, the love of his life. His son Charles (Janet) son Joshua. His daughter Renee Gairrett, children James, Kevin and Brandy and great grand son's Ashton and Nolan Gairrett. Earl's sisters Ellen Jensen, Gay Kissler, Betty Burkland. A donation may be made to a charity of your choice.