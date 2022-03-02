Earl James Blakley 81, of Blgs., MT passed away Feb. 22. Memorial Services will be held March 13 at 3 p.m. First Alliance Church 1835 Central Ave. Blgs., MT Earl was born Feb. 2, 1941 in Columbus, MT to Charles and Margarette Blakley.
Earl grew up in Absarokee, MT upon graduation from high school he married his H.S. sweetheart Patricia Huck. Earl served in the U.S. Army. Earl graduated from Eastern MT College with a M.A. in Social Rehab Services and Counseling. Later Earl drove semi-trucks for Consolidated Freight Ways. After retirement Earl ran his trailer court in Lockwood. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his son Shawn, his son-in-law Ken Gairrett (Renee), his sister Marie Ryder.
Earl is survived by his wife Patricia of 63 years of marriage, the love of his life. His son Charles (Janet) son Joshua. His daughter Renee Gairrett, children James, Kevin and Brandy and great grand son's Ashton and Nolan Gairrett. Earl's sisters Ellen Jensen, Gay Kissler, Betty Burkland. A donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.