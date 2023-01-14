Earl Milton Guss

With my coroner's permit in hand, I walk the trail made over my lifetime. "I shall never completely die until all those who love me and all those whom I love are dead".

I leave behind Maggie, and Mags and Earl. We met in 2005, the very best thing that might have happened to me. Maggie is in love with me, and me with her. Thanks Tom and Evey. I leave behind my three children, each living their own life. All are adult, mature and secure. Each gives me happiness. I leave behind Maggie's children. It is a real pleasure watching my grandchildren grow, as they experiment and explore life.

I leave behind a really huge life-change from Philadelphia to Billings 50+ years ago, go kids. Ryder truck and UHaul trailer.

I leave behind the great successes that Yellowstone River Parks Association, with their many permanent contributions to Greater Billings make and have made. Thanks to all those volunteers who made and make it possible.

"In the contest between the rock and the river, the river always wins. We are the river".

"In our first 500 years, our mission is to build a trail from the Yellowstone Headwaters in the ThoroFare to Fort Union. In the next 500 years our goal is to build the other side." So - how many "outfits' do you know who have a thousand year vision quest? Go YRPA.ORG.

I leave behind the Big Horn Basin with its success and failure. " Wapiti School and the North Fork are 100 years of living in 10 years", KAG. "You'll never be a cowboy Dad", ALG. "Be a lert, the world needs more lerts", EMG. I leave behind the many skilled and caring people at Billings Clinic, particularly Dr. Thometz, Dr. Budge and Dr. Argani, they all kept me alive for an additional 17+ years. My digital medical file may be 20 inches thick. I leave behind a shrinking group of many good friends. The oddest thing is - I also take all these things and people with me. Memorials may be made to the Yellowstone River Parks Association at www.YRPA.org.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Summer 2023.

