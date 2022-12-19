Earl Moos was born July 15, 1930, in Billings, the fifth of Katie and Charlie's six children. He joined the Air Force after high school and while stationed in Spokane he met the love of his life Verda Gregory. They married on October 24, 1951 and had nearly seventy years of adventures together rockhounding and arrowhead hunting. Together they started a jewelry business called Gemcarve and spent many years creating unique and beautiful pieces out of agate and opal.

Earl was a Law Enforcement officer in Billings for nearly forty years; first with the Billings Police Department and later the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office retiring in 1992. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, and especially getting out in the hills with Verda.

Earl passed away peacefully on December 9th joining his wife Verda and their daughter Diana. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his son Greg Moos (Lacey), daughters Beverly Gerbase (John) and Connie Brock, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.