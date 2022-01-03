 Skip to main content
Ed Hauber Jr. (LittleGuy)
Ed Hauber Jr. (LittleGuy)

Ed Hauber Jr (LittleGuy), sadly passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 58 in Billings MT. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. A true family man. He will be deeply missed.

Ed is survived by his wife Julia and his two kids Nancy and Jacob. Also survived by his Dad Ed Hauber Sr (his namesake). His siblings: Jim, Georgette, Michael, Russell, and Charlie as well as multiple nieces and nephews and great niece.

He will be missed every day and never forgotten.

