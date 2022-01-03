Ed Hauber Jr (LittleGuy), sadly passed away Dec. 29 at the age of 58 in Billings MT. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. A true family man. He will be deeply missed.
Ed is survived by his wife Julia and his two kids Nancy and Jacob. Also survived by his Dad Ed Hauber Sr (his namesake). His siblings: Jim, Georgette, Michael, Russell, and Charlie as well as multiple nieces and nephews and great niece.
He will be missed every day and never forgotten.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.