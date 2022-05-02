 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ed McCaffree

  • 0

Ed McCaffree, 91, of Billings passed away Sunday May 1 at The Legacy Assisted Living in Billings.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday May 5 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News