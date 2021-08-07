Eddy Dean Leuenberger, 63, of Billings passed away on August 1, 2021 at RiverStone Hospice House. Per Ed's request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. He is survived by his daughter Sara; brothers Dale (Ilene) and Lyle (Donna); sister Wanda Walter; and lifelong friend Dick Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy and parents Melvin and Marcella.

The family would like to thank Ed's friend Dick for helping him with his medical appointments and keeping the family informed, as well as RiverStone Hospice Home for their care during his final days. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.