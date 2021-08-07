Eddy Dean Leuenberger, 63, of Billings passed away on August 1, 2021 at RiverStone Hospice House. Per Ed's request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. He is survived by his daughter Sara; brothers Dale (Ilene) and Lyle (Donna); sister Wanda Walter; and lifelong friend Dick Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy and parents Melvin and Marcella.
The family would like to thank Ed's friend Dick for helping him with his medical appointments and keeping the family informed, as well as RiverStone Hospice Home for their care during his final days. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.