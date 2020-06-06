Edgar R. Keil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ed Keil passed away of natural causes in Billings, Montana on May 31, 2020. Edgar Keil was born in Conrad, Montana, on Feb. 25, 1931, the oldest son of John and Norma (Elliot) Keil.

Edgar is survived by his wife, Karen of Kalispell, his three children, Gail Keil Carter, Nancy (Walt) Backer and Jeff (Kim) Keil, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Steve (Linda) and preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dan Keil.

Our family would like to express a special thanks to Aspen Meadows and High Gate living center for the excellent care and compassion they had provided for our father this past year. His full obituary will be available for viewing and to provide condolences at cfgbillings.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Keil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.