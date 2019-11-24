{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — After three years of battling cancer, Ed has gone to meet the lord. He is survived by wife Jo Annette Riggs, six children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters and one brother. Celebration of his life will be held in Harlowton in July of 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Edger Riggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries