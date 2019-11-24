WASHINGTON — After three years of battling cancer, Ed has gone to meet the lord. He is survived by wife Jo Annette Riggs, six children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters and one brother. Celebration of his life will be held in Harlowton in July of 2020.
