Edith Ann (Ryder) Phair, 92, died December 4, in Vancouver, Washington. She was born in Froid, Montana, on Dec. 31, 1929, the fifth child of Arthur and Sus (Cox) Ryder.

Edie grew up in Froid, attended college in Havre and was a graduate of the Great Falls Commercial College. She worked as a stenographer in Great Falls and in 1952, married James Phair. Edie farmed west of Froid and was a member of the Congregational Church. She has been a resident of Washington since 2009.

Edie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Alfred "Buck" Ryder, Herbert Ryder, Bettie Nyquist, Ruth Nyquist, and Margery Ryder; and daughter, Janet Phair, who was survived by Philip Powers.

She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Phair Barnard, Seattle, Wash.; Jamie Phair Hurly, Vancouver, Wash.; and Ruth Phair (Patrick) Mason, The Villages, Florida; grandchildren, Crystal Barnard (Josh) Dixon; Erin Barnard, New Orleans, Louisiana; Marshall (Terri) Mason, Kansas City, Kansas; Wynne Hurly, Vancouver; Bridget Mason, Liberty, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Astoria Reed, Henry Reed and Freyja Gutierrez, all of Vancouver, and former son-in-law, Tom Hurly of Vancouver.

At her request, no services will be held. Burial will be in Ryder family plot in the South Cemetery in Froid in summer 2023.