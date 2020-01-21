{{featured_button_text}}

Edith (Edie) Carlson, 80, passed away peacefully, Jan. 17, 2020 at St. John’s United, surrounded by family and caregivers. She was born in 1939 at home in a small town near Centerville, TN with five siblings. She lived in Colorado for over 40 years and moved to Montana to retire and be around family. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, playing guitar and playing cards.

She is survived by one son, one daughter, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two brothers. No services will be held.

A private family gathering will celebrate her life at a later date.

