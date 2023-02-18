Edith Marilyn Thompson (Edie) passed away at the age of 90 of natural causes on February 6, surrounded by family in Walnut Creek, California. Edie was born on September 7, 1932, in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, to Montie and Alma McAfee and siblings Kenneth, Dale and Carol. Spending many of her formative years in White Sulphur she formed what would become lifelong friendships and family connections forever sealed with multiannual trips to Meagher County. In 1943 the family moved for a short time to Bozeman and then finally settled in Deer Lodge where Edie graduated from Powell County High School in 1950.

Shortly after graduation Edie began working at the Powell County Clerk and Recorder office which is about the same time she would come to meet the love of her life Arthur Joseph Thompson (Art) from Gold Creek, Montana. The two were married in Deer Lodge on June 26, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A lifetime of love, family and adventure ensued thereafter.

Early in the marriage, the family followed the job opportunities of the Milwaukee Railroad that found them in Mobridge, South Dakota, for a stint, where their first son Art was born. Soon after, the family moved back to Montana, settling in Three Forks where they welcomed another son Gary and a daughter Peggy.

In 1963, Art left the railroad for the insurance business and the family settled in Laurel, where they would welcome sons Larry and Jarrod. Laurel would go on to become home for the next four decades and Art and Edie would become fixtures in and of the community. Edie was a dedicated homemaker taking care of children with ages spanning 20 years. She had a long-held love of sports and would become a stalwart Laurel Locomotive fan, rarely missing a home football, basketball or wrestling meet in that 40 year span.

Edie was also deeply involved with her second family at St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she routinely could be found at daily mass serving as lector, sacristan or taking early morning calls on the prayer chain. Serving the church and those within it were a passion for her. Whether it was singing in the choir or selling kuchen at the Herbstfest, you would find Edie serving that community.

Art and Edie would go on to become founding members of the Laurel Golf Club, would travel the world and eventually welcome twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. While Art passed away in 2001, Edie would continue her adventures and could often be found on a Global Grannies trip somewhere in the world, all the while always finding the time to make every birthday, graduation and wedding, eventually leading to her grandchildren's moniker of 'Granny Goose', she always flew in for the festivities and a good game of Scrabble or cribbage.

Living a long and fruitful life, Edie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings. Edie is survived by her children Art, Gary, Peggy (Perry) Mullinix, Larry (Sheila) and Jarrod (Christen) Thompson, her grandchildren Travis, Lauren Mullinix, Garrick (Emily), Dylan (Amanda), Aidan (Easton) Purchio, Connor Mullinix, Kelci, Meghan (Dimitry) Belenkov, Walker, Cole, Noah and Avery, and her great grandchildren Beau and Cy Purchio, Kennedy, Elaine and Niko.

Edie spent the last few years of her life in Walnut Creek, California, under the care of her daughter Peggy and the extended family that loved her, including her beloved niece and fellow Gonzaga basketball fan, Mary Hansen.

A celebration of life and a mass at St. Anthony's will take place sometime this summer, at that time Art and Edie will be rejoined at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.