Edith Sando, 106, formerly of the Billings area, died on Monday, Oct. 26, in Anaconda, MT.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Edith's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

