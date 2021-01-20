Edmond Curgas Taylor
Edmond Curgas Taylor born Nov. 12, 1928 was called to Heaven Jan. 7, 2021 in Harlowton MT. Edmond is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Taylor and their three daughters Clarita Kirby, Elisa Taylor & Edwina Taylor, as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ed was known for his loyalty, compassion and verity. He devoted his life to reaching others with his unwavering trust in the Lord. Ed loved all things outdoors but his real passion was conversing with others. Ed will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father, welcoming friend and a epitome of Christ.
