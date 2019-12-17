Ed Orser was born in Glendale, CA on May 31, 1926, to John Marion Orser and Effie (Hoover) Orser who soon thereafter moved back to Pryor where they had two more sons, John Calvin and David Bryce. Ed, John and David lost their mother to cancer at an early age which profoundly affected all of their lives. Ed graduated from high school in Billings, enlisted with the Army and was sent off to the Philippines for the planned great invasion of Japan, which thankfully was never carried out. Upon returning from the great war, Ed married (Emma) Jean Parshall and they settled in Billings, having three children, Peggy, Rodney and Cindy.
Ed was a fiercely independent, tireless, self-made man who co-founded two businesses, Marketing Specialties and Marketing Manufacturing and also maintained a small cow-calf operation west of Billings. Ed was an antique car enthusiast, collecting and bartering old car parts his entire life and participating in local old car clubs, The Googles & Dusters, the Ford V-8 Club and the Roaring 20’s Club. Perhaps Ed’s claim to fame was bringing ‘automatic gas’ to Montana, something today we all take for granted.
Ed’s greatest sorrow was losing his only son, Rod, in a tragic drowning accident at Canyon Ferry on July 4, 1981. Ed is preceded in death by his son Rod, his brother John and his wife Jean. Ed is survived by his brother David Orser, his daughter Peggy Cysewski, his granddaughters: Treasa Ray, Carissa Mann, Lisa Wright and Kari Poehls and great grandchildren: Taylor, Brianna and Easton; his daughter Cindy Orser, his grandsons: Harry Garrott, Wade Garrott, Gil Garrott and Charlie Kieft and great grandchildren: Greyson, Michael and Adeline Garrott. A remembrance of Ed and his life will be held at the Elks Club in Billings on Sunday, Dec. 29, 3 PM.
