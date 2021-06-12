 Skip to main content
Edmund C. Ecker
Edmund Ecker age 85, passed away May 15, in Bullhead City, AZ. Military graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery 1704 Central Ave on Friday June 18, at 10 a.m.

