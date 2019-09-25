Graveside service for Edmund Sherman will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery; with military honors being provided by American Legion Post #4 Honor Guard. Edmund Lee Sherman age 77, passed away peacefully in the arms of his family Sept. 13, 2019 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, Gillette, WY. Edmund 'Ed' was born on April 20, 1942 in Billings to Edmund and Marie Sherman.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in Ed’s name to benefit The Legacy; purchasing of Christmas gifts for residence. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com
