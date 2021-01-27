The world has lost one of its ‘Best!' On Jan. 19, 2021 Edna Jean Best passed away peacefully at her home in Billings, MT. Edna was born on Jan. 24, 1936 in Billings Montana. She graduated from Billings Senior High School and attended Eastern Montana College. On March 18, 1955 she married, Eugene Richard Best. Together they raised seven beautiful children; Stephanie, Raymond, Mark, Cameron, Krystal, Willie and Jason.

Edna had a strong connection to her community, she enjoyed teaching and she valued education. Her dedication and hard work helped to create the first Head Start Program in Billings where she worked as a teacher and eventually served as the director. She was actively involved in the development of the Friendship House and worked there as an educator, program developer and grant writer. Her contributions enabled the Friendship house to move to a larger location where it resides today. The leadership qualities of Edna were recognized by a gentleman named Gordon Eldridge. Together they were instrumental in opening the first Boys Club in Billings.

Edna was a devout Christian who put her faith and trust in God. Her devotion and dedication to the lord were undeniable to most people yet indisputable by those who refer to her as the ‘M.C.' (aka Mother of the Church). She was a lifetime member of Waymen Chapel and her dedicated service to the church over the years will always be remembered. Edna had a gift, a calling, a way with people...from all walks of life. There are thousands of stories about Edna and every story is most likely as different and unique as the person telling it. Edna's service and devotion to the lord was visible to those that were involved with the group known as Church Women Unite. She was an active member of this organization and served several terms as the president of the Billings chapter.