Edna Jean Best
The world has lost one of its ‘Best!' On Jan. 19, 2021 Edna Jean Best passed away peacefully at her home in Billings, MT. Edna was born on Jan. 24, 1936 in Billings Montana. She graduated from Billings Senior High School and attended Eastern Montana College. On March 18, 1955 she married, Eugene Richard Best. Together they raised seven beautiful children; Stephanie, Raymond, Mark, Cameron, Krystal, Willie and Jason.
Edna had a strong connection to her community, she enjoyed teaching and she valued education. Her dedication and hard work helped to create the first Head Start Program in Billings where she worked as a teacher and eventually served as the director. She was actively involved in the development of the Friendship House and worked there as an educator, program developer and grant writer. Her contributions enabled the Friendship house to move to a larger location where it resides today. The leadership qualities of Edna were recognized by a gentleman named Gordon Eldridge. Together they were instrumental in opening the first Boys Club in Billings.
Edna was a devout Christian who put her faith and trust in God. Her devotion and dedication to the lord were undeniable to most people yet indisputable by those who refer to her as the ‘M.C.' (aka Mother of the Church). She was a lifetime member of Waymen Chapel and her dedicated service to the church over the years will always be remembered. Edna had a gift, a calling, a way with people...from all walks of life. There are thousands of stories about Edna and every story is most likely as different and unique as the person telling it. Edna's service and devotion to the lord was visible to those that were involved with the group known as Church Women Unite. She was an active member of this organization and served several terms as the president of the Billings chapter.
Edna loved to travel and her active involvement within the community gave her the opportunity to travel throughout the Northwest. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting and making gifts for others. If you enjoyed going to garage sales or playing a game of bingo...Edna would be the person you wanted to have join you. Spending time with family, playing board games and enjoying good food were all activities that brought joy to Edna's life during the last few years. She rightfully earned the nickname ‘Grams', as she was blessed with 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Edna opened her heart and her home to both family and friends. Her generosity and wisdom touched the lives of many and for that she will always be missed.
Edna is preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie, her husband Eugene and her son Raymond. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 31, 2021 at the Big Horn Resort which is located at 1801 Majestic Lane in Billings, Montana. The service will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
