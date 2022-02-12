Edna Mae (Chiles) Korfanta passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2022. Edna was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Deepwater, MO, to Prince and Dorothy (Morgan) Chiles.

She grew up in Missouri and Wyoming. She loved reading, sewing, and visiting. Edna graduated from Newcastle High School and then pursued her dream of becoming a teacher. She began teaching in Sheridan, WY on a two year certificate from Black Hills Teacher's College. In 1954. Edna fell in love and married Herman Korfanta, her husband of 59 years. They moved to Billings, MT in 1956 and over the next ten years they were blessed with three children.

Edna went back to school at Eastern Montana College completing her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education with a Special Ed. endorsement in 1971. She worked as a teacher's aide at Taft and North Park Schools before once again getting her own classroom at Taft in 1976. Over the years, Edna also taught at Garfield, McKinley, and Orchard Schools, and continued volunteering in classrooms after retiring.

Edna loved children and shared her love of reading with generations of youngsters. She always gave books for gifts — even handed out books along with candy at Halloween. Edna was the neighborhood Grandma — ready to bake cookies, read a story or just lend a listening ear to a child. Her bright smiling face will be missed by many.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents Prince and Dorothy; step-father, Laurence Dewey; siblings, Ralph Chiles, Esther (Don) Duffield; and her husband, Herman.

She is survived by her children, Kris Korfanta (Bill Bensel), Mark Korfanta, Karole (Shane) Giese; grandchildren, Owen, Skye, Kallie, and Benjamin; Dewey siblings, Bill (Carol), Larry (Carol), Fred (Lynn), Alice; sister-in-law, Shirley Chiles; brother-in-law, Carl Korfanta, and many well-loved nieces, nephews and special friends and students.

Interment will be at the Laurel Municipal Cemetery on Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The memorial service will be at Smith Funeral Chapel West at 2:30 p.m. with reception following. In lieu of flowers, share a book with a child or make a donation to the Billings Public Library.