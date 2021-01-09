Edna Mary Yost

Dec. 11, 1930 – Jan. 5, 2021

Edna Yost passed away in her own home after a short illness. She was one of a kind, and we will miss her infectious laugh.

Starting at a young age, Mom was all about taking care of people. She took such good care of Dad during the time he battled cancer. She was always the person who took food if someone was sick or if someone passed away. She loved to bake and always welcomed anyone who stopped in for a visit with coffee and goodies. If you wouldn't eat it there, she would send it home with you! She made the best German foods like grebel, rival kuchen, and schnitz soup. And her great grandchildren think only she can make kartoffel and glace! Her home was truly where she was happiest and a place where all were welcomed.

Mom also loved to garden. She raised a big garden and canned or froze just about everything you could imagine (and maybe some things you couldn't imagine). She especially loved to can tomatoes and share them with her grown children-- that was her way of showing her love. 2020 was the first year she was not able to grow a big garden.

Mom got a big kick out of her great grandchildren that lived close by and came for visits. They were the highlight of her day.