Edna T. Englert was born March 24, 1937 and passed away July 14, 2020.

Edna was born in Billings. The daughter of Maurice and Selma (Jost) Jellison. She was raised on the family ranch in the Blue Creek area. In 1954 she married Edward Stevenson. To this marriage four children were born; Jim, Nanci, Kelly and Dan. The family moved to Bridger, MT. in 1969. Edward passed away in 1972. In 1973 she married James A. Englert and to this union another sister, Codi, joined the family.

Our mother was an outdoor girl all of her life. She was the definition of country. She enjoyed horseback riding, raising purebred Hampshire sheep, loved gardening, canning, cooking and most of all her children and family. She worked hard all of her life and was a 30 year brand inspector the community relied on. She loved all of those conversations with the ranching community she served and became good friends with many, especially Maylene Frost and Sandi Spencer for their loving friendship.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bill, Fred and Rex and daughter in law Debbie Stevenson.

Edna is survived by her husband James; children; Jim, Nanci, Kelly, Dan and Codi. 14 grandchildren; Stacey, Amy, Matthew, Alexandria, Edward, Marquette, Riley, Katelyn, Tyson, Makenna, Fredrick, Samuel, Sandi and Shannon. 13 great grandchildren; Maria, Jacob, Cade, Mikayla, Taylor, Jordyn, Mavis, Jameson, Azarius, Ericka, Ashley, Marc and Raelynn. Brothers; Edward and Dan Jellison; sister Carol Maxwell.

Mom loved her children and grandchildren fiercely as the good mother she was. Rest in peace mom, until we meet again. Keep those sheep belly high in green grass, the dog's fat and run free in the countryside you so loved!

Special thanks to Mary Meyers for her compassion and care for our mother. And a thanks to the hospital staff and Hospice nurses.

Services will be held at a later date this fall.

Condolences for the family may be posted online @www.smithfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Englert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

