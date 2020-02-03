Edna Wheeler
Edna Wheeler (Koehler) was born in Streeter, ND on Oct. 19, 1933 and passed away Feb. 2, 2020 at home in Lockwood.

Mom worked as the District 2 school bus dispatcher in Billings for many years, retiring in 1995. In retirement, she enjoyed many trips to Laughlin, NV, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and gardening.

She is survived by her son Rick, of Tonto Basin, AZ; daughters Diane (Dale) of Lincoln, NE and Joan of Billings; brothers Leonard, Arnold, and Jim; sisters Hilda, Shirley, and Mary Ann; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; sons Jerry and David; daughter Carla; brothers Walt and Willie; and sister Violet.

A celebration of her life will be held later this spring. She will be missed by many.

