Edna Wheeler (Koehler) was born in Streeter, ND on Oct. 19, 1933 and passed away Feb. 2, 2020 at home in Lockwood.

Mom worked as the District 2 school bus dispatcher in Billings for many years, retiring in 1995. In retirement, she enjoyed many trips to Laughlin, NV, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and gardening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her son Rick, of Tonto Basin, AZ; daughters Diane (Dale) of Lincoln, NE and Joan of Billings; brothers Leonard, Arnold, and Jim; sisters Hilda, Shirley, and Mary Ann; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; sons Jerry and David; daughter Carla; brothers Walt and Willie; and sister Violet.

A celebration of her life will be held later this spring. She will be missed by many.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.