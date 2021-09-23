Edward A Pelzel, 89, formerly of Billings, passed away May 9, 2021 of natural causes.
He was born in Sheffield ND on August 4, 1931. Moved to Billings after being wounded in the Korean War. Then moved to Brooking, OR after retirement.
He is survived by his wife Leta, son Bruce (Yvette) Pelzel of Billings, daughter Laura (Bruce) Betts of Colorado Spring, CO, brother Ben (Karen) Pelzel of Arcata, CA. Five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A brief military service will be held Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., Yellowstone Veterans Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road (state highway 532), Laurel, MT.
