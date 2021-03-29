Edward Albert Brost, 'Eddy', “Ed', 'Dad,' passed away on Friday March 26, 2021 in Circle, MT. He was surrounded by his family.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Circle with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Evangelical Church in Circle. Interment will follow at the Brockway Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com