 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Clyde Proue
0 entries

Edward Clyde Proue

  • 0

Edward Clyde Proue, 93, of Roundup, MT passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. A time of sharing will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Roundup Senior Center from 2-5 p.m. For full obituary visit https://rounduprecord.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News