Edward Clyde Proue, 93, of Roundup, MT passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. A time of sharing will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Roundup Senior Center from 2-5 p.m. For full obituary visit https://rounduprecord.com
Edward Clyde Proue
