Edward Evans Jones, 94, died Oct. 3, 2020. He was a World War II veteran, teacher, principal, scoutmaster and lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a loving husband to Doris Logan Jones. He leaves behind five children, Mark (Cathy), Kent (Kimberly) Stanton (Chris) Clifton (Diane) Konni (Tim Davis) 23 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren. Services to be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. LDS church at 2929 Belvedere Drive. Visitation Thursday night, 6-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel.