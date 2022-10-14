Edward Francis Waldhauser was born January 10, 1937 to Francis Waldhauser and Mary June Maltby in St. Paul, MN. He passed away September 30, at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, MT. His youth was spent in Minnesota, New Mexico and Montana. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955.

He was united in marriage to Tonya Rae Slade on January 11, 1957. From this union, Brad was born in 1961 and Stacey was born in 1965. Rodeo, team roping and all things western were his passion. He was president of the Youth Rodeo Association and the Northern Rodeo Association. After his children moved out, he pursued his passion for team roping. In retirement, he and Tonya lived in the Cave Creek and Wickenburg AZ area in the winter where he could rope every day.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya, son Brad (Brenda), daughter Stacey (Jason), grandchildren Bryan (Kayla), Casey (Kelli), Jordan and great grandchildren Bray, Kade, Brett, a great grand daughter due in November and sisters Peggy Waldhauser and Betty Schlepp. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George and sister Bobbie Koch.

We would like to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Compass Hospice for his care. We will celebrate his life Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley, MT. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame scholarship fund or a charity of ones choice.