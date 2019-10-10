Edward Frank Herman passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 at the age of 98.
Ed was born on July 4, 1921, in Missoula. He was the son of Frank and Alice Herman. His family had settled in Osborn, Idaho when Ed was about 10 years of age. He graduated from Wallace High School and worked at the foundry and for the State of Idaho.
In 1943, Ed married Elaine Larson of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, and lived in Osborn until 1950, when they moved to Billings. Ed was a truck driver until 1980 and was very familiar with all of the roads and towns in Montana.
Ed was an avid sports fan and enjoyed live games and watching all sports on TV, keeping track of the players and their stats. He also enjoyed watching other TV shows, doing crossword puzzles, and socializing with family and friends. Ed will always be remembered for his intelligence, fairness, tenacity, and subtle sense of humor. He loved his family very much!
Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine Herman; brother, Royce Herman; sister, Louvina Boucher; and son, Jim Herman.
Survivors include his daughter, Andrea (Albert) Elkins; daughter-in-law, Dolores; grandson, Chris (Lori) Herman; granddaughter, Lori (Travis) Moore; grandson, Bryan (Katrina) Elkins; sister-in-law, Audrey Bray; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice and the staff at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Laurel for their excellent care and compassion.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Mon. Oct. 14, with a reception following at the Marriott TownePlace Suites.
