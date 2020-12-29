 Skip to main content
Edward H. James
Edward H. James

Edward H. James

Edward H. James

Edward H. James passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 80 from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by his four children, a granddaughter, a grandson and a great-grandson. Edward was born on Oct. 10, 1940 to Harold 'Bud' and Judith James. Edward married the love of his life Cheerl on March 5, 1963 and they settled in Billings to raise their family. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Edward made his career as an over the road truck driver and drove accident free for over 50 years.

He is survived by his children Bradley (Brenda), Laurie, Theresa Rusnock (Dave) and Shawn (Michele), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret James, Linda Tipps, and brothers Jim and Leslie. He was preceded in death by his wife Cheerl, his parents, a sister Diana Twet, a brother Wayne, and two grandchildren Akaiah and Ricky James. For full obituary, please see www.smithfuneralchapels.com

