Edward H. James passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 80 from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by his four children, a granddaughter, a grandson and a great-grandson. Edward was born on Oct. 10, 1940 to Harold 'Bud' and Judith James. Edward married the love of his life Cheerl on March 5, 1963 and they settled in Billings to raise their family. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Edward made his career as an over the road truck driver and drove accident free for over 50 years.