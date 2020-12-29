Edward H. James
Edward H. James passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 80 from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by his four children, a granddaughter, a grandson and a great-grandson. Edward was born on Oct. 10, 1940 to Harold 'Bud' and Judith James. Edward married the love of his life Cheerl on March 5, 1963 and they settled in Billings to raise their family. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Edward made his career as an over the road truck driver and drove accident free for over 50 years.
He is survived by his children Bradley (Brenda), Laurie, Theresa Rusnock (Dave) and Shawn (Michele), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret James, Linda Tipps, and brothers Jim and Leslie. He was preceded in death by his wife Cheerl, his parents, a sister Diana Twet, a brother Wayne, and two grandchildren Akaiah and Ricky James. For full obituary, please see www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.