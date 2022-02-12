Edward J. Lenhardt

Edward John Lenhardt passed peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022.

Ed was born Feb. 20, 1926, the second child, to Adolph and Emma Scheidt Lenhardt on the family farm west of Billings, near Hesper, Montana. There he lived for 93 years, joined by his wife Muriel Moore Lenhardt. He deemed himself very lucky that a pretty gal from Red Lodge agreed to dance with a guy from Hesper. They married in 1953, and that dance with Muriel lasted for 68 years. Ed and Muriel loved their farm west of Billings where they raised their family and were active members of the community. When Ed's health required extra care, they moved to Highgate Senior Living and still visited the farm often.

A proud alum of Elder Grove School and a graduate of Billings Senior High School, Ed enjoyed watching Billings grow and prosper. Farming and fattening cattle brought him great pleasure. He worked to protect and file water rights for agriculture and was a director on the Montana Water Resource Board. He believed, with patience and cooperation, solutions for problems large and small can be found. He was a past president of Farm Bureau, was elected to the school board, was a member of the High Ditch Company, serving many years on that board of directors, and was a 4-H leader.

To quote Ed, “It was not all work and no play.” In the 40's and 50's he enjoyed playing in a fast-pitch softball league. He was honored to be included on a City League Hall of Fame plaque as “short-stop.” Any chance he got, Ed would head for the Boulder River for some fishing. He loved playing golf, especially after he retired from farming. He was also a member of Billings Lodge #113 AF & AM and Scottish Rite Bodies. For 20 years, he enjoyed riding with the Black Horse Patrol unit of the Al Bedoo Shrine.

Family was always the very pleasant center of his life. He farmed with his father and brother, Robert. He laughed and played with his siblings, truly enjoying activities with his brothers-in-law. His marriage with Muriel was blessed with four daughters and he was always present at their programs and activities.

He happily watched them pursue their own lives, while quietly lending advice and support (lots of college tuition to MSU; Go Bobcats!) He made each grandchild feel special. He liked playing card games with them (compete to win, always keep score, but remember enjoying the game is more important than winning or losing.) Being surrounded by a lively crowd of family members for the holidays was his favorite place to be.

Edward is survived by his wife, Muriel, and four daughters: Cathy Stroeher, Cheryl Lenhardt, Shawna (Guy) Byrd, and Shar (Kuru) Palaiyan, as well as Grandchildren: Nick (Emily) Stroeher, Beth (Kramer) Walberg, Jordan (Shane) Hirst, Ryan Byrd, Hallie Byrd, Megan Palaiyan, and Ashley (Alex) Gordon; Great-grandchildren: Lilah Mae Stroeher, Benjamin Edward Stroeher, and Kinsley Elizabeth Hirst, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Emma Lenhardt, his parents-in-law William and Edna Moore, brother Robert, sisters Marion Steinmetz and Marge Lackman, brothersin-law Art Steinmetz, Bill Lackman, Bill Moore, and Ken Moore, sisters-in-law Elsa Mae Lenhardt, Patricia Moore, and Hanna Moore, and son-in-law Sam Stroeher.

A friendly, upbeat manner with a little humor thrown in, was Ed's secret to life. He utilized that to the end of his almost 96 years, making friends of his neighbors and caregivers at Highgate. Thank you to all who assisted him. You are appreciated!

Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Friday at Smith's West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Mountview Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive (off 32nd St. West, between Central & Monad,) Billings.

Memorials can be sent to the Spokane Shriners' Hospital, 911 West 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204 or a charity of your choice.