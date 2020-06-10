Edward Lee Allen
Edward Lee Allen, 83, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. Ed is survived by his wife Vonnie, two children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery.

Please visit http:/www.cfgbillings.com/family/allen/to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

