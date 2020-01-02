Edward Lee Clifton passed away December 31, 2019, at the age of 84, in Forsyth, Montana.
He was born in Scarbro, West Virginia on February 28, 1935 to Lola and Guy Clifton. He was second of nine children: Nona Arneson, Daniel (Meredith) Clifton, Alpha Hopf, David Clifton, Virginia Miller, Joyce (Dave) Sherod, Ernie Clifton and Ellen (Tim) Johnson. He had a very large and loving family with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Ed served eight years in the Navy Seabees. He worked as a Union Carpenter. He even helped build the Yellowtail Dam (Fort Smith, MT). He spent many years working the oil fields in Montana and while living in Forsyth, he was his happiest working for CM Coffee’s Cattle Company. He loved spending time on the Ranch and with his large family. He was known for his wacky sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy J. Clifton and stepdaughter, Sharon (Orville) Treible. He is survived by his daughter, Jodene (Kwame) Rainford and stepson, Dennis (Vicki) Krause and son, Brian Clifton. His grandchildren, Alekses Clifton, Kylar Clifton, Sheresa Treible, Winn Treible, Shawna Wombolt, Sheila Green and Sonya Norem.
Cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
