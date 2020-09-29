Edward ‘Moose' Louis Walker

Edward ‘Moose' Louis Walker passed away Sept. 27, 2020 in Billings, Montana at the age of 72. He was born Nov. 22, 1947 to Ralph Edward and Agnes Mae Walker in Great Falls, Montana.

Moose graduated from Billings Senior High School, and went on to work as a mechanic for Frontier Chevrolet. On May 25, 1992, he married Harriet Schyler in Billings. Harriet passed away Dec. 14, 2017. Moose loved riding his motorcycle, going 4 wheeling, and cars. Most of all he loved his dog, Lulu. They were partners – everywhere Moose went, Lulu went too. Moose had a large circle of friends, from pals he made playing Bingo to the Heights dog park ladies.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent 3 Fortin Ward for their compassionate care.

Moose was preceded in death by his parents; half sister Ida Mae Walker; and half brothers Donald Walker and Jerry Walker. He is survived by half sister Phyllis O' Shea of Idaho; sisters Rose (Paul) Ontiveros and Laura (Mike) Radke of Billings; and brothers Darrell Walker of Billings and Dale (Amy) of Virginia.

Per Ed's request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made in his name to the Billings Food Bank or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.