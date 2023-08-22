Edward O. Steffans

BILLINGS - Edward O. Steffans, 93, passed away suddenly at his home in Billings on August 20, 2023. Ed was born to George and Frances (Grahek) Steffans at Camp 3 at Roundup on October 15, 1929. He attended Roundup schools.

Ed worked at Union Meat Market and Safeway in Roundup before enlisting in the Army in 1947. While in the Army, Ed served at Ft. Ord, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and The Panama Canal Zone.

After his discharge, he returned to Roundup and worked in the Klein Mine until its closure. He then worked for Safeway as a meat cutter in Montana, Wyoming, and Washington. After Safeway, Ed began working for the Cenex Pipeline, eventually transferring to the refinery in Laurel where he worked until he retired as a Shift Foreman.

Ed married Betty Finnicum in Glendive, and together, they raised four children. They lived in Billings and Fromberg before moving to Laurel in 1975.

After their retirement, Ed and Betty were actively involved in many community improvement projects around Laurel and at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Ed was an avid bowler and golfer, hitting four holes in one and winning several gold medals for bowling in The Big Sky Games. He was a member of The American Legion.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his son, Steve; and his brother, Bob Steffans. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Brilz and her husband, Jack of Laurel; son, Tim Steffans and his wife, Michelle of Laurel; daughter, Jani Steffans and her husband, Dave Zigweid of Olympia, WA; and sister, Frances Potts of Great Falls. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Laurel Community Hope or a charity of your choice.

Services are planned for Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel.