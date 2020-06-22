Edward Romero
0 entries

Edward Romero

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 27, 1933 - June 16, 2020

Ed served four years in the Air Force in Korea, married Ruth Macheledt in 1957, had 4 boys; Lloyd, Guy, Neil and Kirk.

Ed worked as a hod carrier and oil refinery and spent his last days taking care of his dogs and yard.

At Ed's request no services – will be buried with military honors at Veterans Cemetary

A quiet good man who was loved and will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News