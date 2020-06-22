× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 27, 1933 - June 16, 2020

Ed served four years in the Air Force in Korea, married Ruth Macheledt in 1957, had 4 boys; Lloyd, Guy, Neil and Kirk.

Ed worked as a hod carrier and oil refinery and spent his last days taking care of his dogs and yard.

At Ed's request no services – will be buried with military honors at Veterans Cemetary

A quiet good man who was loved and will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.