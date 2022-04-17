Edward Spang passed away at the age of 93 of natural causes on April 3. Edward Spang was born and raised in Lame Deer Montana. Ed had a full life of service to his Family, the Bureau of Land Management, Air Force and was on the 1948 All Class State Champion Six Man Football Team.
