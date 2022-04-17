 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward Spang

  • 0
Edward Spang

Edward Spang passed away at the age of 93 of natural causes on April 3. Edward Spang was born and raised in Lame Deer Montana. Ed had a full life of service to his Family, the Bureau of Land Management, Air Force and was on the 1948 All Class State Champion Six Man Football Team.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News