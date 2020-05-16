Edwin Anthony Bornheim, known to everyone as Tony, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. As a former pilot, he recently was able to reconnect with his love of flying through being an aviation archaeologist and volunteer at Colorado's ‘Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.' His passion for literature and music, combined with his altruistic attitude towards life in general, was an inspiration to all who knew him.