Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban, age 96, passed away the evening of Jan. 8, 2022, in Billings, Montana of pneumonia.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Terry. Services will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Terry on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., committal will follow immediately after at the Prairie County Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal at the American Legion.
For more details regarding Edwin Ban and to send condolences visit: https://stevensonandsons.com.
