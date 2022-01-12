 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban
0 entries

Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban

  • 0
Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban

Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban, age 96, passed away the evening of Jan. 8, 2022, in Billings, Montana of pneumonia.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Terry. Services will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Terry on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., committal will follow immediately after at the Prairie County Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal at the American Legion.

For more details regarding Edwin Ban and to send condolences visit: https://stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News