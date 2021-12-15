Edwin J. Kehm

He was born on May 18, 1929, in Laurel, to John and Molly (Weil) Kehm. A graduate of the class of 1949, he worked as a railroad clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad. After graduation, Edwin married Julia Bohl. To this union, four children were born. Julia preceded Edwin in death. Edwin was married to Doris Nielson on May 17, 1978. Doris also preceded him in death. Edwin enjoyed travel, fishing and hunting — he was an avid outdoors enthusiast.