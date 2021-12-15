Edwin J. Kehm, 92, of Billings, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
He was born on May 18, 1929, in Laurel, to John and Molly (Weil) Kehm. A graduate of the class of 1949, he worked as a railroad clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad. After graduation, Edwin married Julia Bohl. To this union, four children were born. Julia preceded Edwin in death. Edwin was married to Doris Nielson on May 17, 1978. Doris also preceded him in death. Edwin enjoyed travel, fishing and hunting — he was an avid outdoors enthusiast.
Edwin was preceded in death by his son, Kerry Kehm. He is survived by three children, Eugene Kehm, Tina Ontiveros and Tammy Ivey; his sister, Martha Kindsfater; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed his great-grandkids and his dog Kona.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
